Stripper’s ‘last straw’ before glassing actor

WARNING: Graphic language

An exotic dancer who hurled a glass at the face of Neighbours star Scott McGregor in a Gold Coast strip club has been found guilty of assault.

Danielle "Ivy" Lee picked up a glass "in a fit of rage" and threw it at McGregor after a verbal spat at Surfers Paradise club in April.

The glass smashed into his face at the Hollywood Showgirls club causing a small cut, which needed three stitches.

Danielle Lee. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

Lee, 25, was in Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday trying to beat a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

She held back tears as she told the court McGregor verbally abused her after she approached him in the club.

She claimed McGregor told her he was there for a night out with friends before telling her to "f*** off".

"He said: 'F*** off you dirty slut. You are a piece of shit. I would never take someone as dirty as you'," she told the court.

"He said: 'I am better than that. I am better than you. F*** off'."

Lee said she had "no idea" who McGregor was and felt "utterly degraded".

"I tried to walk away from the situation. I was so upset and mad and I felt so horrible," she said.

Danielle Lee claims Scott McGregor yelled abuse as she walked away. She’s accused of assault. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

Lee said McGregor allegedly continued to yell abuse as she walked away. She said that was the "last straw". She picked up a glass intending to throw the contents, but instead threw the glass at the actor's head.

"I was so furious that someone had abused me like that. I was so upset, hurt and angry, but I never meant to hurt anyone," she said.

Security footage played to the court on Tuesday shows Lee looking at the actor as he holds his bleeding lip but she makes no move to help him.

The first day of the two-day trial was held in August, when the Melbourne-based actor denied verbally abusing Lee and insisted she was the aggressor in the exchange.

The incident occurred at a Surfers Paradise strip club in April this year. Picture: Instagram

Magistrate Mark Howden on Tuesday found McGregor's evidence to be evasive, and that he had verbally insulted Lee.

But Mr Howden said Lee's reaction was "disproportionate" to the offence and found her guilty before releasing her on a $1000 good behaviour bond.

No conviction was recorded and she was ordered to pay $80 for McGregor's medical costs.

Scott McGregor. Picture: Jerad Williams