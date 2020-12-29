Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
No Caption
No Caption
News

STRIKE THREE: Suspended driver pulled over three times

Adam Hourigan
27th Dec 2020 2:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN allegedly detected speeding near Coffs Harbour has been pulled over three times in just more than two hours on Boxing Day.

At 5.25am, Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol officers detected a vehicle with Queensland registration allegedly travelling at 82km/h in a 60km/h zone on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour.

The 72-year-old man was stopped, and police checks showed that his NSW Drivers Licence was suspended to a default on a fine.

Police issued him a penalty notice for excessive speed over 10km/h and a field court attendance notice for driving while suspended.

He was also informed not to drive prior to rectifying his licence status.

However, at 6am, the man was again stopped and again issued with a further field court attendance notice.

Finally, at 7.40am, a little more than two hours after he was stopped for the first time, he was again stopped by police.

He was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police station where he was charged with all three matters, and given conditional bail to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on January 25.

clarence crime coffs clarence police coffs highway patrol speeding charge
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bike trails planned for Mount Glen Rock development in Esk

        Premium Content Bike trails planned for Mount Glen Rock development in Esk

        Council News Somerset Council has purchased land to create a new major recreational facility for the region. DETAILS:

        Volunteers spread joy to dogs in shelter on Christmas Day

        Premium Content Volunteers spread joy to dogs in shelter on Christmas Day

        Community The Brave Companion Dog Rescue Centre in Laidley had some special visitors this...

        Speed limits to be reduced at major Lockyer intersection

        Premium Content Speed limits to be reduced at major Lockyer intersection

        News New speed limits will be enforced at a major Lockyer Valley intersection as major...

        Teen airlifted after falling from vehicle in Linville

        Premium Content Teen airlifted after falling from vehicle in Linville

        News A teenage girl was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after falling from a...