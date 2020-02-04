Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
In a series of messages, the headmaster called female students 'cute' and 'naughty' and was found to be putting them 'at risk of harm'.
In a series of messages, the headmaster called female students 'cute' and 'naughty' and was found to be putting them 'at risk of harm'.
Education

Strictest headmaster fired for flirty texts

by Sarah Ridley
4th Feb 2020 7:02 PM

A teacher dubbed Britain's strictest headmaster has been sacked for sending "flirty" texts to female students.

Toby Belfield, 47, was axed after education chiefs threatened Ruthin School with closure.

In a series of messages, the head called pupils "cute", "naughty" and discussed one's virginity. He said in one text: "You are a potential sexual threat to young boys."

A safeguarding report by Care Inspectorate Wales found the school in Denbighshire put students "at risk of harm".

Last week, the Welsh government Education Minister Kirsty Williams warned it must take immediate action or risk closure.

On Monday, the £37,000-a-year ($A72,000-a-year) school said it had terminated Mr Belfield's employment with "immediate effect".

It said the action was taken following an independent review of his conduct.

Mr Belfield was once dubbed Britain's strictest head after threatening to expel students who went off sick when they were just "tired". He also disapproved of relationships between pupils.

The school's vice-principal has been appointed as interim head.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

education principal toby belfield

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BEST SHOT: 50,000ML of extra water on the table for growers

        premium_icon BEST SHOT: 50,000ML of extra water on the table for growers

        News IRRIGATORS have been given their first look at the details of an irrigation scheme that could transform the Lockyer Valley.

        Guilty plea locked in for repeat traffic offender

        premium_icon Guilty plea locked in for repeat traffic offender

        News He wanted to adjourn his court case by another four weeks but was asked to submit...

        MP slams transport department’s ‘bandaid-fix’ on busy road

        MP slams transport department’s ‘bandaid-fix’ on busy road

        News Calls to fix a rapidly-declining main road in the Somerset region.

        Change of leadership for historic community club

        Change of leadership for historic community club

        News Tony Fitzgerald excited to see his future.