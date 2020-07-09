Strict new rules for crossing the NSW-Queensland border

Queensland Police stop and inspect all vehicles attempting to enter Queensland at the Griffith St, Coolangatta border crossing. Photo: Scott Powick

STRICT new rules have been put in place for any Victorians in NSW who want to cross the border into Queensland.

Victorians who travelled into NSW before the Victorian border closure, and can prove they have been in NSW for more than 14 days without coronavirus symptoms, will be allowed to travel into the sunshine state.

But Queensland Police said proof would also be required ‒ such receipts and photos ‒ for things like accommodation and fuel purchased in NSW.

Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said Queensland residents who have been in COVID hotspots will be required to quarantine at selected hotels at their own expense.

Queensland Police stop and inspect all vehicles attempting to enter Queensland at Tugun outside the Gold Coast Airport border crossing. Photo Scott Powick

From midday on Friday, anyone who enters Queensland will need to have a Queensland Border Declaration Pass and documentation to prove they have not been in Victoria over the past 14 days.

Locals and travellers will be required to fill out a new seven-day declaration to get through border checkpoints.

Anyone crossing the border must have a new pass, even if you already have a current pass.

The new Ducat / Miles St checkpoint at Coolangatta is now a "border residents only" entry point.

It was previously for emergency services only.

Queensland Police Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler speaking to the media about the border changes starting on midday July 10. (taken July 9) Photo: Jessica Lamb Jessica Lamb

Random spot checks and searches will be carried out on vehicles, including those with Queensland number plates, to make sure no one is smuggled through the border.

Sup Int Wheeler said the scrutiny of cars was important.

"The risk of COVID-19 spreading into Queensland is real," he said.

"Border checkpoints are a line of defence ... it is part of a system and it is important not to be complacent and remember social distancing rules are still in place."

Supt Int Wheeler said anyone flying directly from a hotspot area into the Coolangatta airport will be refused entry.

"That may mean them getting back on the same plane and going back to where they came from; it may mean them going into forced quarantine until another alternative flight can be arranged," he said.

He predicted congestion, inconvenience and delays in the coming days.

Queensland Police waving through a line of traffic at the Griffith St border check point in Coolangatta on July 9. Photo: Jessica Lamb Jessica Lamb

"You have to look at this through the lens of being in a pandemic," he said.

"All the freedoms or ease of movement and getting around the community like we are used to (are gone) ... we have to adjust to that.

"If you look at what is happening in Victoria, it could happen here if we don't get this right.

"This is the new normal."

Failure to comply with quarantine directions and border restrictions can result in on-the-spot fines of $1,334 for individuals and $6,672 for corporations.

Providing false information on the declaration or entering Queensland unlawfully could result in a $4,003 fine.

The Queensland Entry Declaration can be accessed at qld.gov.au/border-pass.

Police controlled vehicle checkpoints:

Griffith St and Stuart St

Gold Coast Highway and Coolangatta Rd

M1 northbound at Stewarts Rd

Nerang Murwillumbah Rd, Natural Bridge will have a QPS controlled border pass system between 7am to 7pm each day and 24-hour access to emergency vehicles

Miles St will be restricted access to local border residents only

Hard closures: