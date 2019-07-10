STREET POLL: What can be done to improve safety on our roads
IT has been a horror week on our regions roads.
Two fatalities and a number of other traffic incidents have kept emergency services busy.
With school holidays coming to a close, many will be packing the car and heading home from family getaways.
We asked locals what they though could be done to improve safety on our roads, here's what they thought:
Vince, Hatton Vale
There needs to be a defensive driving course you need to complete to get your licence.
Eloise, Toowoomba
Drivers need to take more responsibility on the roads to make them safer.
Ralph, Lake Clarendon
Older people get blamed, but I think there needs to be more respect on the roads.
Maree, Gatton
We need more footpaths to improve pedestrian safety.