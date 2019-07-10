STREET POLL: What can be done to improve safety on our roads

IT has been a horror week on our regions roads.

Two fatalities and a number of other traffic incidents have kept emergency services busy.

With school holidays coming to a close, many will be packing the car and heading home from family getaways.

We asked locals what they though could be done to improve safety on our roads, here's what they thought:

Vince, Hatton Vale

There needs to be a defensive driving course you need to complete to get your licence.

Eloise, Toowoomba

Drivers need to take more responsibility on the roads to make them safer.

Ralph, Lake Clarendon

Older people get blamed, but I think there needs to be more respect on the roads.

Maree, Gatton

We need more footpaths to improve pedestrian safety.