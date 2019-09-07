Street Feast's massive success and uncertain future

The first ever Gatton Street Feast proved to be an unprecedented success, but the possibility of future Feasts has already been cast into doubt.

"In three month's time, the council have got a committee looking at the use of roads for these types of purposes, and they're trying to stop it,” organiser Darryl Groves said.

"If we want it to happen again in future, it's going to really depend on the community's response. We have to justify why it's needed in the street.”

For the Feast, North Street was closed to traffic for several hours for an entertaining evening of culture, community, and culinary diversity.

The event was organised by Darryl, his wife Arlagene, and the rest of the team from Gatton Adventist Community Centre.

Darryl estimated between 1500-2000 visitors attended the inaugural event on the afternoon of Father's Day.

"It's hard to get numbers, but the street was pretty full,” Darryl said.

"It was more than we expected, but in the back of my mind I was thinking 'it could happen'. If we'd had many more we would've been in trouble.”

"We were just run off our feet,” Arlagene said.

"It was perfect. It was just right for the food we were churning out.”

There were about thirty stalls set up around the street, with more than forty businesses, churches, community groups, and farmers contributing food towards the community feast.

"The response we've had has just been overwhelming,” Darryl said.

"We live in a very generous community, and we want to build on that.”

Darryl believes the sheer number of people who attended the first Feast is proof enough that the open street is the best venue for the event, and he expects even more people to come in future.

"There's going to be way more people, because word's gotten around, it was very successful. I've already had other people come to me to say they wish they were involved, and want to be next year, so it's going to grow,” he said.

"It's called Street Feast. If you can't have it in the street, we'll have to change the name.” Arlagene agreed.

"We had so many people saying 'we just so need this as a community'.”

Darryl hopes the community will come together to support future events, but was still proud of the success seen so far.

"There's a real philosophy behind it, in building community, and we succeeded in that,” he said.

"You could see it on the people's faces, they were enjoying themselves.”

Gallery: