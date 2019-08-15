Street Feast set to bring community together

A multicultural street food festival is aiming to break down barriers in the community.

For the past three years, the Gatton Adventist Community Centre has been running Kitchen Connect on Monday nights, providing a free two-course meal to anyone who comes through their doors.

This weekly event has helped build a strong sense of community, and organiser Darryl Groves wants to take things to the next level with the Street Feast.

He said the goal was to break down barriers in the community, and allow people who wouldn't normally interact to connect in a safe space over a shared meal.

"Back in the day, you could walk down the street, and everyone would know everyone. Now there are so many people, but everyone tends to stick to their own groups,” he said.

"Instead of the street being the place where we walk past one another, we can make it a place where we come together to get to know one another a little better, at least for once a year.”

On the evening of Sunday, September 1, North Street will be closed to traffic for several hours to host the event.

Visitors from all cultures and walks of life are invited to take part in the free event.

Tables and chairs will be set up to accommodate visitors, and community groups and businesses will offer samples of free food for visitors to share.

Because September 1 is Father's Day, the Street Feast will also acknowledge and celebrate the fathers in the community.

Darryl said around 25 businesses had already committed to contributing to the event, and he invited others to join in as well.

"We just want to encourage absolutely anyone who wants to take part to get in touch,” he said.

"The more the better, as far as we're concerned.”

Anyone who is interested in taking part of learning more is urged to contact Darryl on 0414 322 261, or at darrylgroves@adventist.org.au