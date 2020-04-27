Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: File
Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: File
Health

Streak broken with new Coast virus cases confirmed

Eden Boyd
26th Apr 2020 1:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE number of patients with coronavirus on the Sunshine Coast has risen to 92 after two new cases were confirmed today.

Just three patients tested positive to the virus in Queensland in the past 24 hours, with revised data showing 1027 cases confirmed in the state.

The Coast last recorded a coronavirus case on Thursday, with the new figures revealing there were currently eight active cases in the region.

Currently, 964 of the 1030 confirmed Queensland cases had recently travelled overseas or had close contact with a confirmed case, such as their partner or flatmate.

There have been 98,422 coronavirus test undertaken in Queensland, with 1,364 tests undertaken in the past 24 hours.

Queensland's testing criteria has now been expanded so that anyone in the state who has a fever or acute respiratory symptoms can get tested.

More Stories

coronavirussunshinecoast health sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman rushed to Toowoomba Hospital after suffering burns

        premium_icon Woman rushed to Toowoomba Hospital after suffering burns

        Information A WOMAN has been rushed to Toowoomba Hospital after she suffered burns from a fire on a private property east of the region.

        Former defence force pair pay Anzac respects from front gate

        premium_icon Former defence force pair pay Anzac respects from front gate

        Community Sue and John lit candles and flew an Australian flag to mark the day.

        Army recruit follows in family’s Defence Force legacy

        premium_icon Army recruit follows in family’s Defence Force legacy

        Community A former Faith Lutheran College graduate will mark Anzac Day in the bush as part of...

        Lockyer digger’s vital role in capturing German tanker

        premium_icon Lockyer digger’s vital role in capturing German tanker

        News The family have dug up a history dating almost 100 years.