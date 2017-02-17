Can you see a face in this tomato?

UMMMM: Cam McDonald grew this tomato which resembles a face, or a ghost, whichever way you look at it.

WHAT'S red, shiny and has the outlandish appearance of a "humanoid"?

A tomato from Cam McDonald's Lockyer Valley garden.

The deformed tomato grew from a packet of seeds Mr McDonald got with his copy of The Chronicle in September last year and it recently caught his eye in the garden.

"It was the other way up and it was getting sunburnt, so I thought I'd better pick it," he said.

"When I picked it I saw what was on the bottom ... it looks like a humanoid of some sort."

Mr McDonald said he had never had a tomato grow this way before.

"I didn't get too many tomatoes from the seeds, it's just been too hot lately."

"They're all wrinkly things, they're not like a nice round smooth tomato."

Despite the tomato's unique appearance, Mr McDonald said he was still going to eat it.