Strange reasons Lockyer speeding cases will go to trial

NOT ME: Two men have disputed allegations they were speeding.

TWO people disputing speeding allegations have touted unusual defences in an attempt to have charges dropped.

A man who was accused of speeding on January 25, told Gatton Magistrates Court it was impossible his logged speed limit was correct.

He said he had taken the car to be altered so it couldn’t drive above a certain speed, to prevent his teenage son from speeding.

“On November 20 last year, I got this car derated to a speed limit of 110 kilometres,” the defendant said.

“I know what (teens) are like so I cut it back to 110km/hr.”

He said police told him he had been recorded as driving at 120km/hr.

“I said it can’t be, mate – you may have got me for 105,” he said.

He told magistrate Peter Saggers he had the paperwork with him, which would prove he had had the car derated.

The case will go to trial for a full brief of evidence on August 31 at Gatton Magistrates Court.

A second man facing a speeding charge appeared before the court on the same day and also claimed he had not been speeding.

He told Mr Saggers had been driving a grey Toyota Hilux when he was pulled over and issued a speeding fine.

“At the time, I didn’t believe I was speeding,” he said.

“I was issued a ticket for a white Hyundai with a completely different registration.”

The matter will appear in court on July 20.

“In the meantime, speak to police and see if there are any prospects of negotiating,” Mr Saggers said.

“If something has gone a bit wrong with it all, ring the prosecutions and say there has been a mistake.”

