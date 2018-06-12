Menu
Login
The teenager has severe leg injuries.
The teenager has severe leg injuries.
News

‘Stowaway’ falls from moving train

by Talisa Eley
12th Jun 2018 6:49 AM

A TEENAGER, believed to have snuck on board a freight train to get a free trip home, has been seriously injured after he fell from the moving locomotive.

The 18-year-old man was discovered in a rail corridor at Sellheim, northeast of Charters Towers just after 3pm on Monday.

He was airlifted to Townsville Hospital with severe leg injuries.

Police have confirmed the teen wasn't a crew member or a passenger on the freight train, and said he wasn't supposed to be on board the train, which was travelling from Townsville to Charters Towers.

It's understood the man is from Queenton, close to Charters Towers, leading to suspicions he may have jumped on the train for a free trip home.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said investigations are ongoing but it was "most likely" that he fell from the train.

editors picks injury stowaway train

Top Stories

    Historic buildings captured in print

    Historic buildings captured in print

    News Funding from the Regional Arts Development Fund has allowed artist Robbie Greer to safeguard the region's historic buildings on paper.

    Marooons dream comes true for Lockyer teen

    Marooons dream comes true for Lockyer teen

    News Nathan Kleidon impressed at the recent state titles.

    Grantham firies powered by $12,000 solar unit

    Grantham firies powered by $12,000 solar unit

    Environment The Grantham brigade are leading the way.

    Chamber backs budget debt bid

    Chamber backs budget debt bid

    News A step in the right direction

    Local Partners