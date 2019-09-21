Menu
Sam Stosur has been taking full advantage of her wildcard.
Tennis

Stosur eyes first title since 2017

by AAP
20th Sep 2019 11:27 AM

AUSTRALIAN wildcard Samantha Stosur has recovered from a slow start to beat Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-1 at the Guangzhou International Women's Open, securing a place in her first WTA singles final in 2½ years.

Former US Open champion Stosur lost the first four games in her first career meeting against Golubic, who went on to seal the opening set after saving three break points on her own serve.

Stosur, who started the week ranked 129th in the world, soon rediscovered her service rhythm and went on to convert five of her next 14 break point opportunities to seal victory.

"I just tried to hang in there and find a way to start playing a bit better," Stosur said.

"She's very tough to play against so I'm just happy to get through.

"This is where everyone wants to be, so to now make it to the final, I'm really happy and I'll give it my best shot."

The 35-year-old will play for her first title since winning in Strasbourg in 2017. She will meet American third seed Sofia Kenin in Saturday's final.

Kenin beat Russia's Anna Blinkova 7-6 (7-2) 4-6 6-1, breaking her opponent six times in a match that lasted two hours and 22 minutes.

