Storytime brings more than books to library

Will Whiting hang out with a llama at the Gatton library after National Simultaneous Storytime. Ebony Graveur

CHILDREN were invited to meet and interact with a friendly alpaca and llama after hearing a story read during National Simultaneous Storytime at Gatton library.

Alpacas with Maracas by Matt Cosgrove was read across Australian libraries on May 22 and drew 50 children to the reading circle at Gatton library.

After storytime, readers were invited to meet an alpaca and feed a llama outside the library.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Community Services Chair Michael Hagan said the council was thrilled to bring the book to life and welcome alpacas to the library.

"It's not every day you see an alpaca and llama strolling around your local library and this thrilling experience will undoubtedly see children begging to come back and explore everything our libraries have to offer,” Cr Hagan said.

"Lockyer Valley libraries are proud to support the National Simultaneous Storytime initiative and encourage children to positively engage with books.”

The event is in its 19th year and Cr Hagan said the council planned to continue to stay involved.

"We can't wait to see what next year's book will be and staff are already toying with ideas to top this year's event,” he said.

The author said in a statement he was beyond excited his book was chosen for the 2019 event.

"I'm thrilled to be part of such an awesome event and can't wait to get more kids reading,” he said.