Storms to bring reprieve for Gatton and surrounds

THUNDERSTORMS are expected to sweep through south-east Queensland this afternoon with some dry paddocks and water tanks in the west Brisbane region to catch between 100-500 millimetres of rain.

Meteorologist Julian De Morton said an inland trough was responsible for the expected rainfall and would see storms move towards the east coast by tomorrow morning.

"There's a little bit of cloud cover around at the moment that might develop somewhat,” he said.

"Once things get going, we should see some pretty decent storms.

"We could see some reasonably strong wind gusts as well.”

Mr De Morton said despite the moisture, the fire danger remains at 'high' and encouraged land owners to stay abreast of fire developments in the area.

"The humidity is quite high but winds will be stronger, which is why we've got the high fire danger through the region,” he said.

"It should start to dry out a little bit more towards the weekend and those drier conditions will also give us a higher fire danger.”

A cooler snap is expected to move through Gatton and surrounds on Saturday, with a low of 1°C that morning and a high of 25°C throughout the day.

"Once we get into the weekend and it dries out a bit after this trough moves through, we'll start to get cooler temperatures,” said Mr De Morton.

Sunday should see a low of 4°C and a high of 24°C through a partly cloudy day with Monday's forecast the same.

Another shower is predicted next Tuesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology advised people to check the Marburg rain radar site for information as the Mt Stapylton point is being upgraded.