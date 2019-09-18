Storms light up sky but provide no relief

THE dark clouds that cast the valley into shadow yesterday afternoon were a welcome sight for many who have been hoping for rain.

Unfortunately, despite its dramatic appearance, the storm didn't bring the much needed rain.

Both Elders Rural Services and UQ Gatton reported the Lockyer Valley area only received an average of 1mm of rainfall.

A BOM spokesman said there was little to no likelihood of rain today, but a slight chance tomorrow, with the possibility rising to a 50 per cent chance on Friday and Saturday.

"If you're hoping for some more substantial rainfall, it's looking like there will be a better chance next week, when new winds start to roll in,” he said.

Current predictions on multiple weather services corroborate the likelihood, indicating there might be showers on Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

Despite the rain, there is still a high fire danger, with a total fire ban remaining in place until midnight on Friday.