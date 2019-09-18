Menu
Login
Yesterday's storm didn't bring the rain farmers have hoped for
Yesterday's storm didn't bring the rain farmers have hoped for Ali Kuchel
Weather

Storms light up sky but provide no relief

Nathan Greaves
by
18th Sep 2019 8:30 AM

THE dark clouds that cast the valley into shadow yesterday afternoon were a welcome sight for many who have been hoping for rain.

Unfortunately, despite its dramatic appearance, the storm didn't bring the much needed rain.

Both Elders Rural Services and UQ Gatton reported the Lockyer Valley area only received an average of 1mm of rainfall.

A BOM spokesman said there was little to no likelihood of rain today, but a slight chance tomorrow, with the possibility rising to a 50 per cent chance on Friday and Saturday.

"If you're hoping for some more substantial rainfall, it's looking like there will be a better chance next week, when new winds start to roll in,” he said.

Current predictions on multiple weather services corroborate the likelihood, indicating there might be showers on Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

Despite the rain, there is still a high fire danger, with a total fire ban remaining in place until midnight on Friday.

bureau of meteorology elders rainfall university of queensland
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Wait times cut short with new CBD business

    Wait times cut short with new CBD business

    Business Hopefully I'll be able to expand, and open up more."

    UPDATE: Minden bushfire now at 'advice' level

    UPDATE: Minden bushfire now at 'advice' level

    News Crews are on scene at a bushfire burning in Woolshed

    MCG date for Lockyer Valley's rising aussie rules star

    MCG date for Lockyer Valley's rising aussie rules star

    Sport Caleb Back was the only Queenslander accepted

    Girl Hawks dominate grand final in maiden season

    Girl Hawks dominate grand final in maiden season

    Rugby League Two Junior Hawks teams made it to the grand finals