Storms hit southeast as Far North hammered

A severe thunderstorm warning has been updated for parts of the southeast, as multiple systems bring damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

The Bureau of Meteorology said severe thunderstorms were detected about 6.05pm near Rathdowney, Mapleton, Kenilworth, Lamington National Park and the area northwest of Mapleton.

They were forecast to affect Beaudesert, the area between Boonah and Beaudesert and the area east of Murgon by 6.35pm and Canungra, Mount Tamborine, Kilkivan and the area north of Goomeri by 7.05pm.

"Damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely," the warnings said.

The BoM's updated storm warning, issued at 6.18pm.

It comes after 38mm of rain fell in just 30 minutes at Conondale, west of Maleny. The area received 59mm in the hour to 5.28pm.

The thunderstorm behind the fall was slowly headed east toward the Sunshine Coast.

BoM forecaster Michael Paech said the storm had fired up about 4pm and sent a "pretty intense" patch of rainfall down in the 30-minute burst.

At Dieckmans Bridge, south of Rathdowney, 42mm fell in the 30 minutes to 6.10pm.

The Bureau of Meteorology's earlier warning for heavy rainfall and damaging winds, issued at 5.19pm, remains current. That was for people in parts of Wide Bay and Burnett and southeast coast regions.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours," the warning said.

"Locations which may be affected include Boonah, Beaudesert, Imbil, Nambour and Springbrook."

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Pieter Claassen said showers will fall over Brisbane this evening with a slight chance of thunderstorm.

"There is a trough moving across currently over the southern districts today but there is a convergence ahead of that trough we have seen some storms go up over the eastern Darling Downs and even inland of Brisbane this afternoon," Mr Claassen said.

The top total so far today was 66mm, which fell north west of Oakey while 19mm fell at Little Nerang on the Gold Coast. Just 1mm had fallen over Brisbane by 5.15pm.

Rumbles of thunder could be heard across Brisbane for more than an hour before rain fell for a short time from about 4pm.

It comes as ex-tropical cyclone Imogen continues to wreak havoc in the far north after its downgrade to a tropical low yesterday, with possible rain totals up to 300mm.

Earlier: Risk of storms as large systems move in

Multiple large storm systems are making their way across southeast Queensland.

Despite the large build-up, the Bureau of Meteorology has advised no severe storm warnings were currently needed.

BoM Meteorologist Kimba Wong said that despite the rain system appearing to flare up from about 2pm Tuesday, conditions should ease before it makes it way to the southeast coast.

"We do have that risk of southeast inland storms this afternoon into this evening, but we shouldn't expect those worse conditions to hit the southeast coast," Ms Wong said.

"Brisbane isn't expecting any conditions that would lead to potential severe thunderstorms, it would most likely just be showers."

Anduramba near Crow's Nest recorded 12mm of rain in the hour to 2pm, while Gatton received just over 8mm.

If the system did manage to claw its way to the coast, Ms Wong did indicate rainfall would be expected around the late afternoon into the early evening.

EARLIER

Farmers are thanking the rain as more heavy falls are set to grace central and southern Queensland.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said an inland trough was becoming more mobile, which would increase showers across the southeast over the next few days.

Brisbane is forecast to get between 15-35mm tomorrow and 40mm on Thursday, the Gold Coast up to a max of 45mm on Thursday and up to 50mm predicted for Beaudesert tomorrow.

"We will see a separate trough move through southern Queensland in the coming days which will increase rainfall in southeast Queensland, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, but this will be away from any tropical low system remaining in the north," Ms Hoff said.

It comes as ex-tropical cyclone Imogen continues to wreak havoc in the far north after its downgrade to a tropical low yesterday, with possible rain totals up to 300mm.

There were more than 10 roads completely flooded in the north yesterday, with widespread damage as the system made landfall at around 11pm on Sunday night at Karumba.

Severe weather warnings are in place for people on the North Tropical Coast and Tablelands and parts of Peninsula, Gulf Country, Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders and Herbert and Lower Burdekin.

The Bureau of Meteorology says rainfall totals between 150mm and 200mm are likely, with localised periods of intense rainfall potentially reaching 300mm over six hours around the coast and ranges.

Free sandbags are available for Cairns residents ahead of heavy rain predicted to cause flash flooding this week, with several flood watches in place.

Despite being downgraded to a tropical low at 10am yesterday, the system is still being described by BOM as "very dangerous". It is moving southeasterly towards the North Tropical Coast and will potentially become slow moving.

Locations which may be affected include Townsville, Georgetown, Cairns, Ingham, Cardwell, Mareeba, Ayr, Giru, Atherton, Yarrabah, Ravenshoe, Greenvale and Julatten.

Juliette Martens, 8, and Atticus Martens, 5, with Tom Hall from The Tommerup Dairy Farm south of Beaudesert. Picture: Josh Woning



RAIN ADDS PLUCK TO FARMERS

All rain is welcome for Tom Hall, 27, who has been visiting his uncle and aunt's Tommerup Dairy Farm in the Kerry Valley near Beaudesert since he was five, growing up surrounded by green.

But years of drought turned the green grass into a hard dry ground with a fire nearly reaching the property at the start of last year.

"We were lucky none of the property burned but it came very close, the ground was so dry, a lot of it didn't even absorb in it took a long time for it to suck the moisture in, it just ran off," Mr Hall said.

"Last year we were sort of like do we really want to keep doing this? It's very draining, we saw the neighbours had to stop milking, another family up the road from us had to stop milking."

But since the middle of last year and the recent rain season the farm has traded cracked ground for green paddocks and has meant Tom could start up 'Tommy's pastured eggs.'

"Its helped me immensely this rain, its brought the grain prices down for one and it's so much better for the chooks, to have this green grass rather than just dirt and dry old rubbish," Mr Hall said.

"It certainly gives me a bit more mental stability to get through, even though it's a lot of work, but we'll get there, the hens have been laying very well."



Originally published as Southeast set for its own bucketing as north reels