Storms, hail possible as above average temperatures set in

After last week’s welcome rain brought smiles and relief to many locals, the Lockyer Valley is again expected to see showers and possible storms this week as temperatures rise.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts there will be a “few showers” from Monday with the potential for a “severe thunderstorm” in the late afternoon.

Meteorologist Shane Kennedy told the Gatton Star there was a 40 per cent chance of thunderstorms rolling into the Lockyer Valley region on Monday afternoon that would bring “heavy rainfall” to the region, with a forecast maximum temperature of 36 degrees.

He said the same conditions were predicted for Tuesday - with the “potential” for damaging winds and large hail as the temperature is expected to soar to an “above average” 37 degrees.

Showers are also likely on Wednesday as temperatures return to the low 30 degree level, Mr Kennedy said.

Last Wednesday, 18.8mm of rain was recorded at The University of Queensland Gatton - the highest amount of rain recorded at the site in February.

Mr Kennedy said the conditions were being caused by “a lot of hot and unstable air” over the area on Monday before a trough moves through the Lockyer Valley on Tuesday “triggering” those showers and storms.

On Wednesday a “cooler south-easterly change” will push those conditions further west that will “calm things down” later in the week.

Mr Kennedy said the possibility of rainfall would unfortunately be “hit and miss” unless a thunderstorm rolled through the region.