Storms bring hail to Toogoolawah, Rosewood

A FAST-moving storm has dumped marble-sized hailstones on parts of the Lockyer and Brisbane Valleys, with reports of hail coming from Toogoolawah, Marburg, and Walloon.

Toogoolawah mother Tamika Kirby said the thunderstorm came over suddenly.

"It just sort of came out of nowhere - one minute it was raining and the next, it was raining hail," she said.

"No damage here, thank God."

Within a few minutes, the storm had passed and Ms Kirby ventured out to collect the hail with her two children.

Tamika Kirby collected the hail with her children. PHOTO: CONTRIBUTED

Meanwhile, residents in Thagoona, Marburg, Haigslea and Ashwell also reported loud thunderclaps and smatterings of hail.

A severe storm warning is in place for parts of Southeast Queensland for damaging winds and large hailstones.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

- Move your car under cover or away from trees.

- Secure loose outdoor items.

- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5:25 pm.