STORM WARNING: Severe thunder storms to lash Somerset region

DANGER: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Somerset region.

DANGER: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Somerset region.

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Somerset region.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued an alert at 2.30pm, warning severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Toowoomba, Dalby, Caboolture, Boonah, Oakey, Allora, Clifton, Pittsworth, Yarraman, Esk, Kilcoy and Nanango.

Storm Warning for the Somerset and Darling Downs regions.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5:30pm.