Storm warning issued for region

The Bureau of Meteorology warns at 3:20 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Laidley, Grandchester, Macalister and Jimbour.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east to southeast.

They are forecast to affect Leyburn, Rosewood, Hatton Vale and Bell by 3:55 pm and Mt Mowbullan, Amberley, Marburg, the area west of Warwick and the area south of Amberley by 4:25 pm.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely.

A total of 62mm has fallen in 30 minutes at McGarrigal Alert

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: