Menu
Login
Weather warning for South East Queensland
Weather warning for South East Queensland
News

Storm warning issued for region

14th Dec 2018 4:03 PM

The Bureau of Meteorology warns at 3:20 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Laidley, Grandchester, Macalister and Jimbour.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east to southeast.

They are forecast to affect Leyburn, Rosewood, Hatton Vale and Bell by 3:55 pm and Mt Mowbullan, Amberley, Marburg, the area west of Warwick and the area south of Amberley by 4:25 pm.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely.

A total of 62mm has fallen in 30 minutes at McGarrigal Alert

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
lockyer weather somerset weather weather warning
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Organic farming improves quality, taste

    Organic farming improves quality, taste

    News It takes almost a year but the outcome is a tasteful, strong garlic

    Integrity comes first for Trevor

    Integrity comes first for Trevor

    News If he was not growing plants in the Lockyer, he'd be travelling.

    Paramedics attend quad bike accident

    Paramedics attend quad bike accident

    News A busy time for paramedics

    Local Partners