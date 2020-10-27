Menu
THUNDER STRUCK: Storms have caused major power outages across the region (file image)
Weather

STORM SURGE: 4000+ homes without power

Ali Kuchel
27th Oct 2020 4:09 PM
MORE THAN 4000 homes in the Somerset region and Lockyer Valley have been left without power after storms hit this afternoon.

The majority of power outages are in the Somerset, with 4280 households affected, Energex Reports.

An additional 66 homes in the Lockyer have been left without power.

In the Ipswich region, 145 homes are without power.

The Bureau of Meteorology alerted before 1pm today that severe storms would impact the Lockyer and Somerset as they tracked east.

A rainfall recording of 62mm in one hour was recorded at Helidon, while 57mm was recorded in 30 minutes at Upper Lockyer.

