Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Josh Addo-Carr’s tribute to indigenous AFL icon Nicky Winmar. Picture: AAP Images
Josh Addo-Carr’s tribute to indigenous AFL icon Nicky Winmar. Picture: AAP Images
Rugby League

Storm star’s incredible Winmar tribute

by Travis Meyn
23rd Feb 2020 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Melbourne Storm star Josh Addo-Carr has delivered a stirring tribute to indigenous AFL icon Nicky Winmar.

Winmar was the face of one of Australia's most iconic sporting moments in 1993 when he raised his St Kilda guernsey and pointed to his skin following years of racist taunts.

The image has been immortalised in Australian history and Addo-Carr chose the perfect stage to honour one of the country's bravest indigenous athletes.

With 23,599 in the stands watching on, Addo-Carr broke from the indigenous team's huddle during the pre-game war cry, strode away and lifted his shirt.

It was a silent, harmless, stand from a person empowered by the game.

Josh Addo-Carr’s tribute to Nicky Winmar. Picture: AAP Images
Josh Addo-Carr’s tribute to Nicky Winmar. Picture: AAP Images

Indigenous coach Laurie Daley admitted he did not know Addo-Carr was planning to mimic Winmar.

"I didn't know he was going to do that," he said.

"To be honest, I thought the guys were going to rip their jerseys off

"I think it's great, it gets everyone ready to go."

Nicky Winmar’s iconic moment. Picture: John Feder
Nicky Winmar’s iconic moment. Picture: John Feder

More Stories

Show More
afl indigenous indigenous all-stars josh addo-carr melbourne storm nicky winmar

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe drought and bushfires ravages Esk farm

        premium_icon Severe drought and bushfires ravages Esk farm

        News Struggling farmer thanks those who came to help during the crisis

        Vandalism costs rate payers $7000+ in six months

        premium_icon Vandalism costs rate payers $7000+ in six months

        News IN the past six months alone, one local council has spent over $7000 to repair...

        VOTE: Do you still visit a bank branch to do your banking?

        VOTE: Do you still visit a bank branch to do your banking?

        Opinion Have your say in our weekly reader poll.

        Last Ziebarth brother departs Lockyer petrol dynasty

        premium_icon Last Ziebarth brother departs Lockyer petrol dynasty

        News ALTHOUGH the three brothers each had a petrol station of their own, there was never...