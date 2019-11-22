Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Storm over TV star’s T-shirt

by Jacob Dirnhuber
22nd Nov 2019 8:40 AM

 

UK COUNTDOWN star Rachel Riley has defended her photoshopped Jeremy Corbyn T-shirt - and said she is "proud to highlight his racism".

Riley, 33, sparked fury among lefties after editing away an anti-apartheid slogan on a photo of the embattled Labour leader - and replacing it with an anti-Corbyn slogan.

Corbyn has faced severe backlash after he was accused of failing to deal with the problem - despite him claiming he had "taken action", The Sun reports.

 

Rachel Riley has sparked hot debate with her controversial T-shirt.
Rachel Riley has sparked hot debate with her controversial T-shirt.

 

A throwback photo of Rachel Riley. Picture: Supplied
A throwback photo of Rachel Riley. Picture: Supplied

Pregnant Rachel led the outrage when she was pictured covering her baby bump in a T-shirt saying: "Jeremy Corbyn is a racist endeavour".

The phrase is a reference to a series of posters that appeared in London describing Israel as a racist endeavour.

She tweeted: "I didn't feel comfortable knowing my workplace was to be full of racists tonight. I don't endorse Boris, but I do endorse #NeverCorbyn. Please see my pinned thread if you still don't understand why. #LeadersDebate #LabourAntisemitism."

Corbyn's leadership has been dogged by allegations of anti-Semitism in the party - with MPs quitting in protest and a criminal investigation into hate-crime launched.

The Jewish TV star was leaving the ITV studios in Salford, Greater Manchester, as Corbyn was entering to go head-to-head with Boris Johnson in last night's debate.

 

Countdown star Rachel Riley has weighed in on the UK elections with a controversial slogan on her T-shirt. Picture: Facebook
Countdown star Rachel Riley has weighed in on the UK elections with a controversial slogan on her T-shirt. Picture: Facebook

 

The TV star has created a storm with her T-shirt. Picture: Facebook
The TV star has created a storm with her T-shirt. Picture: Facebook

 

ANTI-SEMITISM ROW

Ex-Strictly star Rachel has been a vocal critic of Corbyn and anti-Semitism within the Labour Party.

She has been attacked by left-wing trolls in the past after sharing links which criticised the PM candidate.

In September, we revealed Corbyn supporters called the star "shallow and mendacious", but she refused to join them in a slanging match.

Corbyn was last night embroiled in another row over anti-Semitism when Boris accused him of a failure of leadership over the issue.

 

Rachel Riley appears on the Jonathan Ross Show. Picture: Facebook
Rachel Riley appears on the Jonathan Ross Show. Picture: Facebook

 

The audience even laughed when Corbyn claimed he had tackled anti-Jew hate in the party.

Corbyn said: "Anti-Semitism is an absolute evil and scourge within our society.

"I have taken action in my party, where anyone who has committed any anti-Semitic acts or made any anti-Semitic statements, they are either suspended or expelled from the party and we've investigated every single case.

"We do take this very seriously indeed."

David Baddiel also waded in on the row today by tweeting "every Jew noticed" as the Leftie boss mispronounced Jeffrey Epstein's name.

This article originally appeared on the The Sun and is republished with permission.

More Stories

countdown jeremy corbyn politics television show

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Here’s when household water restrictions will kick in

        premium_icon Here’s when household water restrictions will kick in

        News Southeast Queensland’s water body has said when water restrictions are likely to start.

        Pechey bushfire reaches turning point: control lines held

        premium_icon Pechey bushfire reaches turning point: control lines held

        News 100km of fire-front across a massive 19,800 hectare burn area

        Why honey on toast could become a delicacy in Australia

        premium_icon Why honey on toast could become a delicacy in Australia

        News The effects of climate change are being felt in the honey industry, with drought...

        Families in crisis lose vital assistance to government cuts

        premium_icon Families in crisis lose vital assistance to government cuts

        News Vital services to help those in desperate situations will no longer be provided in...