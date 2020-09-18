Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Melbourne Storm has been embroiled in a possible COVID-19 breach. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
Melbourne Storm has been embroiled in a possible COVID-19 breach. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
Rugby League

Storm embroiled in possible COVID-19 breach

by Gilbert Gardiner
18th Sep 2020 9:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Melbourne Storm has been embroiled in a possible COVID-19 breach at its Sunshine Coast hub.

Storm has briefed the NRL Integrity Unit and Queensland Government about the complicated situation, which has forced a player into self isolation.

The player is said to have invited a person to the hub overnight.

From midnight, Storm players, coaches and staff inside the "bubble" were to be considered "normal citizens" free of any restrictions having spent the past 14 days in Queensland.

The investigation must establish when the guest arrived inside the hub.

Storm was unable to comment on the NRL Integrity investigation this morning.

Melbourne Storm has been staying at Twin Waters Resort at Mudjimba and confined to the resort with players not allowed to even go on the nearby beach.

The Storm play at the Sunshine Coast Stadium tomorrow too against the Wests Tigers. 

MORE NRL

Career on the line: Norman opens up on Dragons future

Dogs' stunning upset puts Broncos on track for wooden spoon

Revealed: Burgess' bombshell NRL comeback bid

A source confirmed the club has notified relevant authorities including the Queensland Chief Health Officer.

The player and the guest must now be COVID tested.

Originally published as Storm embroiled in possible COVID-19 breach

More Stories

breach coronavirus covid-19 editors picks melbourne storm mudjimba nrl sunshine coast sunshine coast stadium twin waters resort

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer Valley local killed in plane crash identified

        Premium Content Lockyer Valley local killed in plane crash identified

        News TRIBUTES have started to pour for the pilot who died in a tragic accident this morning in Gatton

        Dry spring calls for Lockyer water restriction plan

        Premium Content Dry spring calls for Lockyer water restriction plan

        News AS water levels drop, Lockyer and Somerset residents should start cutting their...

        Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, CHO

        Premium Content Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, CHO

        News Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, Chief Health Officer

        New-look Valley Raptors secure top draft pick, double header

        Premium Content New-look Valley Raptors secure top draft pick, double header

        Cricket ONE of crickets rising stars will take to the field for the Gatton-based Valley...