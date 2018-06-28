Stores prepare for plastic ban

GOOD TO GO: Supa IGA Laidley manager Michelle Dale says her team is prepared for the upcoming ban on single-use plastic bags.

THERE are just three days before single-use plastic bags will become a thing of the past in Queensland, and stores around the Lockyer Valley and Somerset are preparing for the change.

Woolworths stores at Fernvale and Plainland got ahead of the curve by removing single-use bags from their stores last Wednesday, while over in Laidley, the team at SUPA IGA are busy preparing for the change on July 1.

Manager Michelle Dale said they had been reminding customers for several months of the upcoming changes.

"We probably put out the (alternative) bags about a couple of months ago along with signs up around the store just to get people used to the idea.” Ms Dale said.

From July 1, all retailers in Queensland will not be permitted to supply shoppers with single-use lightweight plastic shopping bags.

Ms Dale said customers had been positive about the change, but there would be a period of transition.

"I still think people will forget come (July 1),” she said.

"Everybody will forget for the first week - you buy them, you take them home and then you forget to bring them back again.”

SUPA IGA Laidley will offer a range of alternatives including reusable cloth bags for $3 and heavy-duty plastic bags for 10 cents.

"We've also put a stand at the front where we've made cardboard boxes available to those who want to use a cardboard box - and I think some people have been using the cardboard box,” Ms Dale said.

The policy will also affect market-stall holders, and Laidley Village Markets manager Paula Halson said the stall holders had made the change with ease, with many getting in early.

"A lot of them have already looked into it and got alternative bags already - they're all well aware,” Ms Halson said.