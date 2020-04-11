Store to give away Easter eggs for free to struggling families

GENEROUS GIVEAWAY: Wayne's World Discount Variety Store (Wayne's World) will be giving away its entire stock of chocolate Easter eggs this Easter Sunday.

THROUGH all of the dark times the community is facing, one local store is desperate not to let these obstacles stop struggling families from having a happy Easter.

Wayne’s World recognises the hardship its communities continue to face and is hoping to lift community spirits this Sunday by giving away their entire stock of Easter eggs.

The giveaway will be available at all stores across rural Queensland and Northern NSW as they continue to provide essential products at a discounted rate to its customers.

Wayne’s World CEO, Wayne Clark said its stores are doing all it can to continue supporting its community.

“We are keeping our doors open and enforcing strict health and safety measures to ensure we can continue to support our communities by providing all essential items including cleaning products, toilet paper and food,” Mr Clark said.

“Our customers rely on us to provide affordable essential items, particularly those who are unable to travel to other stores or are living on a restricted budget.”

“We hope by giving away all of our Easter stock, we can make sure this Easter weekend is enjoyable and memorable for all, despite the difficulties we are all facing,” he said.

Each Wayne’s World Discount Variety Store will be enforcing strict social distancing rules, including 1.5m distancing, regular sanitation and limiting the number of customers in store.

The free Easter giftpacks will be limited to one per customer and include a range of chocolates and crafts for families to enjoy.

The giveaway will be available until stock runs out, with each Wayne’s World store operating from 9am to 2pm on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Wayne’s World Discount Variety Store is a locally operated and family owned business committed to offering a range of affordable products to local communities.