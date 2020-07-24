Store owner reveals why she serves best chips in town

Grantham Store owner Tanya Hooper, with some of the delicious wedges.

CREATING the perfect chip boils down to the correct oil temperature and cooking time, Tanya Hooper says.

The owner of Grantham Store was “stoked” to find out her business was voted the best place in the region to buy hot chips from.

Her win was the result of the Gatton Star’s Best Of campaign, which this week asked readers to vote to determine who had the best hot chips in town.

“Our goal is to do great takeaway food at the right price – it shows we must be doing something right,” Mrs Hooper said of the result.

“It feels like we are heading where we want to be.”

The store cooks up an average of about 100kg of chips a week, ranging in shape and size.

There’s the traditional hot chip, followed by beer battered, gems and sidewinders, which are used for loaded fries.

Plus, there’s chip meal deals, fish and chips and of course, chips and gravy.

“We’ve played around with varieties,” Mrs Hooper said.

“We obviously don’t cut them ourselves when we’re doing 100kg a week.”

The Hooper family celebrated three years at the Grantham Store on Sunday, after taking the reins from the previous owners.

They spent six months in a demountable building while fixing the current site, which had been severely damaged by floodwaters.

It took six months to bring the current store to a workable standard.

“It was in a pretty bad shape – parts of the roof were missing, walls were missing and doors were smashed,” Mrs Hooper said.

“It was pretty trashed.”

There’s since been more challenges thanks to coronavirus restrictions, but it hasn’t affected the business in Grantham too much.

“We’ve been exceptionally busy in the past three months,” Mrs Hooper said.

How busy?

Last week, customers bought 600 burgers alone.

