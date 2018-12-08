Stolen ute crashes into taxi at 5am, severely damaged
A STOLEN vehicle was involved in a crash in Park Avenue in the early hours of this morning.
A Mazda BT 50 dual cab ute was stolen from an address in Orana Place, Kawana and was seized by police after it collided with a taxi on Haynes and Main St at 4.57am.
The ute was severely damaged as was the taxi.
Queensland Police Service confirmed there were no injuries from the incident.
A witness from the scene reported forensics tested the car for fingerprints and a number of knives were found in the vehicle.
It is believed the driver of ute ran a red light and rear-ended the back of the taxi.