Stolen gun, drugs seized in Burnett raids

SEARCH WARRANT: Officer in Charge of Eidsvold police station, sergeant Chris James, is determined to stop a string of break-ins. Mackenzie Colahan

MARIJIUANA plants, drug paraphernalia and an allegedly stolen firearm were seized in a series of raids carried out by North Burnett police in Eidsvold last week.

Acting on a tip, officers from Eidsvold, Mundubbera and Monto executed search warrants on a number of properties in Eidsvold.

The operation uncovered marijuana plants, drug utensils and a gun that police will allege had been stolen.

A woman has been charged with producing dangerous drugs and possession of utensils.

Police want to speak with a person of interest regarding the weapon and are investigating the possibility it's linked to a recent break and enter in the area.

Eidsvold police sergeant Chris James said the crackdown came in response to a recent rise in reports of criminal activity in the district.

He urged property owners to consider installing security cameras to help protect their homes and businesses from opportunists.

"We have had a number of complaints made from residents of rural properties regarding the cutting of fences and stealing," Sgt James said.

"Police have already conducted a number of enquiries in relation to these offences and will be increasing their patrols in rural areas, both day and night.

"There are some high quality covert cameras on the market these days and the prices are coming down.

"There is nothing better than to put a photo in front of the suspect with them at the scene of a crime."

If you see a vehicle or a person somewhere you think they shouldn't be phone police link on 131 444. If you see a person entering the inside of a dwelling phone 000.