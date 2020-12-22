Menu
General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery, Thursday, July 18, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Stolen car collides with elderly men’s vehicle on Warrego

Hugh Suffell
22nd Dec 2020 2:40 PM
A STOLEN car collided with another vehicle on the Warrego Highway at Helidon on Tuesday.

It is understood that at 11.30am, police were trying to intercept the stolen vehicle that had travelled from the Ipswich and Laidley areas, before it collided with another car.

Two elderly men who were passengers in the other vehicle, were transported to the Toowoomba Base Hospital with minor injuries, but in a stable condition.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the two men, aged in their late 70s and early 80s sustained injuries from their seatbelts.

Senior Sergeant Robyn Taylor-Ward said investigations were continuing into the stolen vehicle and its driver.

The driver of the stolen vehicle remains in custody after he was allegedly driving at excessive speeds along the highway, and was swerving in and out of traffic, Sergeant Taylor-Ward said.

Traffic was initially affected by the incident but has now returned to normal conditions.

Police will provide more details about the incident as they become available.

Gatton Star

