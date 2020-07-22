Stockland reveals expansion to Coast masterplanned community

A $5 million expansion to Baringa in Caloundra South is expected to increase the masterplanned community's liveability.

Stockland exclusively announced to Sunshine Coast Daily a $5 million extension to the Baringa Town Centre as part of its next stage of development in Aura.

The "health hub" extension includes a state-of-the-art medical centre, dental clinic and family-owned swim school, in addition to several other retail offerings.

In August last year Stockland cut the ribbon for the $33 million Baringa Town Centre as construction continued on the $5 billion Aura masterplanned community.

The new 1215sq m development will feature Ave Dental, Aura Family Doctors and John Wallace Swim School.

Construction is expected to start mid-August and the extension would be completed by early next year.

Once complete, Aura's first suburb Baringa will include a total of over 1,500 home sites, two schools and a childcare centre.

Construction is continuing at Baringa State Secondary College, expected to open next year.

Last week Queensland Government announced a new primary school for the area which will welcome its first students in 2023.

Stockland project director Josh Sondergold said he was thrilled to progress plans to further develop and diversify the existing retail precinct in the heart of Aura's first suburb of Baringa.

"Baringa is already shaping up to be a thriving community with retail, residential, commercial, education - and now - health hub," he said.

"This development is in line with our strategy to deliver the best communities in the country - providing excellent outcomes for residents and key infrastructure close to home.

"We know the importance of health services, now more than ever before, and are pleased to be able to offer the Aura community easier access to such critical resources."

He said more than 5000 people call Aura home.

John Wallace Swim School manager Kristy Perkins and her family.

John Wallace Swim School owner Kristy Perkins said she looked forward to expanding the family business of 40 years at Aura.

"Our main focus will be on offering programs for young swimmers that will help foster their love of swimming, and progress them through levels from eight weeks of age to junior development squads," she said.

"We have also been in communication with the Baringa State Primary School and Goodstart Early Learning Baringa, and are looking forward to working with them in the future too."

Dental firm of 29 years Ave Dental will also open a new business in the expanded town centre.

Principal dentist Greg Fine said several of the staff members already called Aura home.

"Baringa already offers a variety of services, but our focus will be on providing the highest quality of dental work, with the latest techniques, advanced technologies and up-to-date knowledge to the people of the region," he said.

Aura Family Doctors practice manager Kayleigh Thompson each of their doctors would bring a different skill set and experience.

The new medical centre and swim school will be located on the corner of Baringa Dr and Aura Blvd, adjacent to the Baringa Town Centre, and be accessed via the Aura Veloway and the extensive networks of dedicated walking and cycle paths.