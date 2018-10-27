Who was the ‘horniest’ Grease star on set?

WELL, isn't this just peachy keen, jelly bean.

Stockard Channing appeared on Watch What Happens Live and recalled her days on the set of 1978's Grease.

"Since you were playing a bunch of sexed-up teenagers in Grease, which of your Grease co-stars was the horniest behind the scenes?" host Andy Cohen asked Channing, who played Rizzo in the classic film.

"I'm afraid there's no contest in that one," Channing quipped. "Jeff Conaway (who played Kenickie). I remember the trailer would be rocking at lunch."

John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Jeff Conaway in Grease. Picture: Paramount Pictures

Jeff Conaway, Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta and Stockard Channing in Grease.

The 74-year-old actor also revealed that she's never seen Grease 2.

"No. That's a boring answer, I'm sorry," she said. "I've barely seen Grease 1, to be honest! I've seen it twice. I saw it when it first came out, at the premiere, and I saw it … I think there was a 20-year anniversary, and I saw it again then."

"I have other things to do," she joked. "That was our intention, for you to see it 80 times. Me seeing it again doesn't really matter."

This article was originally published on the New York Post and is reproduced with permission.