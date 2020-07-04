Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has a stingray barb lodged in his foot in a boat off The town of Seventeen Seventy.
A man has a stingray barb lodged in his foot in a boat off The town of Seventeen Seventy.
News

Stingray barb through man’s foot

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Jul 2020 12:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 12:50pm: PARAMEDICS have treated a man in his 30s, who had a stingray barb through is foot while offshore in a boat, off The town of Seventeen Seventy.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was being transported by ambulance to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

 

INITIAL REPORT: A man is making his way to shore in a boat off Seventeen Seventy with a stingray barb through his foot.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called from a boat at 12.06pm about a man, believed to be aged 31, who was stung by a stingray offshore.

The spokeswoman said the man was in a boat off Seventeen Seventy, when he has been stung by a stingray and has the barb from its tail lodged in his foot.

Paramedics are en route by road ambulance to the boat ramp at Seventeen Seventy to meet the boat.

More to come

wildlife
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer boasts new interactivity for parents, young children

        premium_icon Lockyer boasts new interactivity for parents, young children

        Community Two of the Lockyer’s scenic attractions have turned into an interactive activity for parents and children.

        Growers face tough choices with flooded vegie market

        premium_icon Growers face tough choices with flooded vegie market

        Rural Perfect growing conditions and an oversupply is hurting growers

        Drink driver arrested as Gatton cops bring back static RBT

        premium_icon Drink driver arrested as Gatton cops bring back static RBT

        Crime Random breath testing stations are back in full swing throughout the region.

        Crews turned away from intersection bingle

        premium_icon Crews turned away from intersection bingle

        News Paramedics have been called to the scene of a traffic accident.