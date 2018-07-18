Stick-on swimwear is the trend we don’t need

WARNING: Photos of really bad near-nude fashion ahead.

DUCT tape - it's a must-have household item almost everyone has in their homes, right?

Well for reasons we still can't understand, wrapping yourself in the super-strength stuff is the latest fashion trend.

Woah. Picture: Arun Nevader/Getty Images

And now duct-tape bikinis have officially made their runaway debut. Yes, you read that correctly.

Last week, models took to the runway for fashion brand Black Tape Project to show off the experimental style.

As part of a Miami Swim Week show, the styles ranged from glitzy gold swimwear chic to the more obvious "I've wrapped myself in black duct tape" look.

But if donning tape instead of a conventional cossie wasn't daring enough, let's just say this style isn't for the faint of heart.

Leaving very little to the imagination, these startling pieces of "swimwear" are effectively made up of a strip of tape covering the nipple and crotch area.

We have officially seen it all … literally.

And we can only imagine what a nightmare they must be to remove.

Yeah this takes the "pain" of removing a wet swimming costume to an entirely new level.

Designer Joel Alvarez walks the runway for Black Tape Project at Miami Swim Week. Picture: Arun Nevader/Getty Images

And don't get us started on the sticky-tape bums …

Although one thing duct-tape does have going for it? These "bikinis" are literally tailored to your shape, making unflattering muffin tops and saggy shapes a thing of the past.

But when all is said and done, we'll be leaving this one to the professionals. Someone pass the Lycra.

This article originally appeared on The Sun.

