Steve Jones' legacy in the Lockyer endures

SOME parts of the Lockyer Valley are still reeling from the devastating floods in 2011 and 2013.

Many important lessons have been learnt from those events since and a plan has been put in place to deal with the flood risk to waterways in the region.

The South-East Queensland Council of Mayors launched the Lockyer Catchment Action Plan last week.

It forms a part of the Resilient Rivers Initiative with a focus on addressing the "very high risk” of sediment movement from the catchments in the Lockyer.

The threat to Brisbane's water supply from very high sediment loads in the Brisbane River three years ago was identified as a particular concern.

As the region is responsible for 19% of Queensland's annual vegetable production with an annual value of $260million, reducing the loss of soil resources from the Lockyer Valley was also a major priority.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor Tanya Milligan said it was "absolutely wonderful” to see the document finally come to fruition.

"Certainly it is going to be about sourcing the funding to bring that plan into place,” Cr Milligan said.

"I'm sure that with a little bit of creativity and other stakeholders in the community behind us, that we can actually pull it all together,” Cr Milligan said.

She acknowledged the work and input the late mayor Steve Jones had put into the project.

"The action plan is a legacy of his passion and his understanding of the Lockyer and the community that he loved,” Cr Milligan said.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk said the plan was about making sure there is a way forward but it was still early days.

"It's one program which will see other programs and action plans also established around South East Queensland,” Cr Quirk said.

"It will take a lot of resources and it will take a lot of money to undertake these works,” Cr Quirk said.

"It will be making a start... as a council of mayors we will collectively be pushing to make sure that we can achieve the outcomes that we all want.”

If that needed to come from a "cross-fertilisation” of funding, Cr Quirk was prepared to do so.

"That means that some of the Brisbane ratepayers' money might end up coming to areas like this to make sure that we achieve a dual benefit,” he said.

"Keeping the soil on the land, that's what we're about and everyone is a beneficiary of it.”

Director and owner of Qualipac Russell Qualischefski produces 40,000 kilograms of fresh vegetables every day in the Valley.

"These issues aren't just farmers' issues, they belong to everyone and they can be fixed,” Mr Qualischefski said.

"All we need to do is step up to the challenge and make it happen, it's our future.”