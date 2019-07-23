Sterlo: secret weapon can catapult Broncos into finals

Tevita Pangai Jr is one of the keys to the Broncos' making a run for the finals.

PETER Sterling has backed the Broncos as the team most likely to break into the top eight ahead of the 2019 finals series.

Brisbane got off to a horror start under new coach Anthony Seibold, promoting suggestions of a rebuild year in 2019, but a recent run of form has propelled them to equal ninth on the ladder.

Sterling believes they can go further.

"I believe that if the top-eight is to change at all, Brisbane are more likely than any other side to break in to finals football," Sterling told 100% Footy.

"I think they've got something to offer.

"The offload in today's game is such a potent weapon. There's so much structured play, blocked plays, that the offload offers something different.

"With (Tevita) Pangai in their side, among this vast array of talented young forwards, he's just something special. To be able to get the ball away and attract so many defenders, it opens holes up everywhere.

"If they can get him playing consistently good football, Pangai is a weapon and the offload is so important."

The improvement in Pangai Jr and the emergence of Origin stars Payne Haas and David Fifita have been some of the few bright spots in a tough year at Red Hill.

Pangai Jr sits equal first with Sharks enforcer Andrew Fifita on 43 offloads after round 18.

Sterling believes the creativity of the Broncos's big men provides a powerful point of difference as the battle for finals berths heats up.

"They've got so many big men who are capable of coming up with that (offload)," he said.

"That's a real plus to their arsenal going into possibly breaking into the top eight."

The Broncos have a favourable run home, playing the Titans on Saturday night and not leaving Queensland until the round-25 clash with the Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium.

