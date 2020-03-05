Stepfather filmed vile attacks on girls

A MAN has been jailed 10 years for the vile sexual abuse of two stepdaughters while their mother battled ill health.

Ipswich District Court heard the stepfather targeted the two girls for 13 years, until one of the distraught victims attempted to take her own life.

The court heard the girl's desperate act ultimately led to exposing the man's offending.

The 37-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to 20 sexual offences including two charges of maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child; seven counts of rape; six counts of sexual assault; making child exploitation material; possession of child exploitation material; and three counts of indecent treatment of children under 16 when lineal descendant or guardian/carer.

The court was told one of the charges related a third victim, who was the offender's wife's younger sister, aged 16 and 17 at the time.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer told the court hearing the man would assault the girls as they slept and even filmed his horrible acts.

Police later found the vile videos.

While his acts may not have been deemed at the most severe level for such abuse, the court took into the account the many years of ongoing incidents.

Mr Anoozer said the offender was aged 22 to 35 at the time of the offending.

Since first pleading guilty to the charges, the man has spent seven months in jail, and has required hospitalisation following an attack in jail

One of the sisters had been assaulted for eight years and the other five years.

Mr Anoozer said the stepfather planted a covert camera in one girl's bedroom to film the acts.

The effects and damage caused had been profound.

One of the young women bravely spoke to the court and Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC about the awful impact her stepfather's deeds had on her life and education.

She revealed how she intervened after her younger sister's self-harm, removing her from the home.

She spoke of the violation she felt, the emotional and mental health toll it had taken with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression and panic attacks.

"The abuse I suffered almost half my life," she said.

"I am conflicted on how to vocalise how this crime impacted my life. A child's development is fragile."

The court heard the younger sister had spent some months in mental health care.

Mr Anoozer called for a jail sentence of no less than 10 years.

"He was her mother's carer and they stayed silent," he said.

A psychological report on the stepfather was tended to the court.

Defence barrister Scottt Neaves presented a medical report from Princess Alexandra Hospital where the father was treated for three days following a jail assault in August 2019.

"He is very sorry. When told one victim would be here he wanted his formal apology to be made so that at least one will hear that," Mr Neaves said.

"The report indicates there is growth in insight together with his shame in recognising the harm he has done."

Judge Horneman-Wren queried the offender's denial of having any sexual interest in children despite his conduct.

"The community absolutely denounces sexual abuse of children. It was absolutely revolting," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

He sentenced the man to 10 years jail and to lesser concurrent jail terms.

The disgraced stepfather must serve 80 per cent of his sentence before being eligible to begin an application for parole.