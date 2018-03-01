Step up for the Lockyer

YOUTH PARLIAMENT: Get some insider insights into the political process.

YOUTH PARLIAMENT: Get some insider insights into the political process. Liam Kidston

COULD you see yourself on the floor of parliament?

The seat of Lockyer is still without a young voice to represent the region in the 2018 YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament.

The position is available for a local person between the ages of 15-25.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald said the program was a great opportunity for young people to learn about the democratic process.

"We have so many future leaders in our community. It doesn't have to be the school captains it could be any young person who is willing to contribute and I look forward to seeing the applications come in."

Mr McDonald said there could also be scope for financial assistance for the successful applicant to help cover the costs. The deadline for applications has been extended to midnight March 4 with the youth members appointed on March 12.

A launch weekend will be held April 20-22 ahead of the meeting phase between May-September and a residential sitting week from September 23-29.

For more information phone 5351 6100 or email lockyer@parlia- ment.qld.gov.au.