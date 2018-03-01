Menu
Login
News

Step up for the Lockyer

YOUTH PARLIAMENT: Get some insider insights into the political process.
YOUTH PARLIAMENT: Get some insider insights into the political process. Liam Kidston

COULD you see yourself on the floor of parliament?

The seat of Lockyer is still without a young voice to represent the region in the 2018 YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament.

The position is available for a local person between the ages of 15-25.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald said the program was a great opportunity for young people to learn about the democratic process.

"We have so many future leaders in our community. It doesn't have to be the school captains it could be any young person who is willing to contribute and I look forward to seeing the applications come in."

Mr McDonald said there could also be scope for financial assistance for the successful applicant to help cover the costs. The deadline for applications has been extended to midnight March 4 with the youth members appointed on March 12.

A launch weekend will be held April 20-22 ahead of the meeting phase between May-September and a residential sitting week from September 23-29.

For more information phone 5351 6100 or email lockyer@parlia- ment.qld.gov.au.

Topics:  lockyer queensland ymca youth parliament

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Artwork in the bright lights of the Commonwealth Games

Artwork in the bright lights of the Commonwealth Games

Jenna Lee's artwork will feature on the Australian team's ceremony uniforms.

Cam Shields named the country's top young driver

RISING STAR: Cameron Shields was awarded the CAMS National Young Driver of the Year Award 2017 at the CAMS National Awards.

Cameron Shields will return to Formula 3 competition.

Lockyer and Somerset schools get their 2017 report cards

TOP MARKS: Lowood State High School's Matthew Peach, Stacey Mallett and Stacey Beu were thrilled with how their school performed in 2017.

Data from the QCAA showed how students from across the state fared.

Faith students fundraise for a cause close to their hearts

PINK STUMPS: Faith Lutheran College, Plainland seniors Katie Crothers and Amy Klinge.

Faith Lutheran College held a Pink Stumps Day last Thursday.

Local Partners