Step through history with this timeline

1994 - The establishment of a college to serve the needs of the Lockyer Valley was raised by a number of parents. The vision was to provide a Christian-based education alternative in the Valley that did not require children to travel long distances on a bus, or board in Toowoomba, Ipswich or Brisbane.

1995 - An investigation committee was formed to provide information on the feasibility of establishing a college.

1996 - The Synod of LCAQD gave approval for a planning committee to investigate possible sites and report back to the Synod.

1997 - A site was chosen and the Synod of LCAQD approved the establishment of the college in May. The college council was constituted in July and the college was named Faith Lutheran College in August. In November, Theo Helbig was appointed as foundation principal.

1998 - The college logo and motto were designed and approved.

1999 - The first intake of students started on January 28, with 40 students in Years 8 and 9.

2000 - The college community moved from its temporary location at the Laidley Lutheran Church to the present site in Plainland. The official opening of the facilities at Plainland took place on October 29.

2009 - The college celebrated reaching a decade and the installation of the new Creative Arts Block was built.

2010 - The largest student cohort arrived at the college with 117 Year 8 students. This growth enabled the school to be provided with four new classrooms, a refurbishment and expansion of the administration and staff facilities and visual art rooms. A fully turfed football field was provided with BER funding provided through the Federal Government. The school also received a $1.37 million grant for a new and innovative language centre to be built.

2011 - An additional four classrooms, home economics building and two refurbished science laboratories were built.

2012 - Construction of a new information hub and tuckshop facility.

2013 - 640 students enrol to attend the college, a steady growth from the original 40 students in 1999. The Trade Training Centre was also completed with new initiatives in educational opportunities for senior students.

2014 - The 15th anniversary of the college. The new buildings that were constructed in 2014 included H Block, which consisted of three general learning areas housing the business, IT and media faculties, completion of a hospitality area including a textile/dining room as well as an amenities block (with PE storage) and a federally funded "Flying Start” Year 7 complex.

2015 - The college introduced Year 7 as a part of the Flying Start initiative, with 130 Year 7 students joining the college. This marked an "exciting time” in its history.

2016 - Faith celebrated the year with an enrolment of 715 students, which was the largest to date. The completion of G Block that contained the main classroom occurred and specialist teaching facilities of the college were also undertaken. The front of the hospitality kitchen in C block was also completed.

2017 - The largest cohort of students (731) commenced. The college bought additional land at 3 Victor Court. The land area of the college is the largest of any Lutheran school/college in Australia. A new grow tunnel was completed at B Block to compliment the teaching of biology. The "Stop, Drop and Go” facility was also completed.