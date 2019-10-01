Stellar season ends on high for footy superstar

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Billy Jackwitz with the O'Brien Family, his parents Andrew and Ros Jackwitz, and Angela Kelly

RUGBY LEAGUE: Billy Jackwitz's football year has been nothing but stellar.

He joined the Central Crows Queensland Rugby League team earlier this year, and at the weekend was named Hawks' player of the year.

Gatton Hawks Football club held their Awards Presentation Night on the weekend.

The 23-year-old also took out A-grade player of the year.

"It was a surprise. I thought it could've been anyone, there was a lot of good players.”

Billy has been with the club for five years, and has seen the club grow significantly during that time.

"It's grown since I started out in the Under 18's. It's changed a lot, and grew a lot, too.” Jackwitz said.

Jackwitz had not yet decided whether to return next year.

"I'm not sure yet what I want to do.”

"I'll have a bit of a break, enjoy the off-season, and see what happens next year.”

This year's awards night had a new spin, with club president Wyatt Cook-Revell styling the night as a cocktail evening rather than a standard dinner.

"It was a different way of doing things,” he said.

"We had a lot of positive feedback.”

The event took place at the Cahill Park Sports Centre, with a range of awards being presented to club members to commemorate their individual achievements.

Recognition was also given to the accomplishments of each team, and the club as a whole.

This has been one of the club's most successful years, with three of their senior teams making it through to the Grand Finals.

Two of their junior teams also made it through to their grand finals, with one of them coming out victorious.

"We had a very successful year, so we had a lot to celebrate,” Mr Cook-Revell said