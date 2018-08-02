Steinhardt plans to keep the champion title

Sarah Steinhardt set to take the pitch as the Queensland keeper at the national hockey championship.

FIELD HOCKEY: The sport was what Sarah Steinhardt initially did just for fun, but after enjoying the game of hockey for the past 12 years, she is representing Queensland at the Australian Country Hockey Championships.

While the 17-year-old goalkeeper is eager to don the maroon jersey, she said playing representative sport wasn't her main priority.

"It was just a fun thing that I did, it wasn't until I was older when I was like 'it's really cool to get into Queensland',” Steinhardt said.

"When you're younger it's all for fun, now it's still fun, but you just train more and its an amazing feeling to make the teams.”

The championships, which will run from August 3-11 in Berri, South Australia, is where Steinhardt's team plays against the top state teams in Australia and the Australian Defence Force.

The Tenthill resident has been keeping her eye keen at the Toowoomba competition ahead of the national tournament.

"It's very exciting, they're really fun tournaments to go away to and playing at a higher level of sport is challenging but it's really fun to play at that higher level,” Steinhardt said.

The carnival, which was first played as a men's only competition in 1982, unites 12 teams across both genders, with approximately 250 participants plus supporters.

Steinhardt said while other sports may struggle with inequality, hockey has opportunities for both men and women.

"In hockey both sides are equal and its really great,” she said.

The talented teenager will nominate to be selected in the Australian team.

But her biggest priority is supporting her fellow Queenslanders out on the pitch.

"Coming from the net, you're obviously not scoring the goals but you're working it up from the back, still making sure you're involved in the team,” she said.

"The thing I love about it is that it's a team sport and you work together whether you win or you lose.”

Hockey Australia Country Convenor Michael Nelson said he was looking forward to seeing the talent showcased at the event in August.

"Each year, country players from all over Australia get to represent their local and state associations,” Mr Nelson said.

The Australian Country representative teams for seniors and under-21s will be selected based on performances at the Australian Country Hockey Championships.