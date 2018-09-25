Steffens recognised for his tireless efforts

TWENTY-SIX years of service was recognised at the Crime Stoppers Queensland Awards Dinner when Greg Steffens received the CSQL Volunteer Of The Year award.

Mr Steffens is vice-chairperson of the Lockyer Valley Crime Stoppers Area Committee and was one of the original members when the committee was formed in 1992.

"I joined it when I first came back from the army, and I bought the security business,” Mr Steffens said.

He said the award had come as a shock to him.

"It was quite a surprise and it was certainly appreciated,” he said.

"I knew I was nominated but you're up against a lot of people in Queensland.”

The award capped of a year of recognition for Mr Steffens, after he was presented his Crime Stoppers 25 years of service award late last year, and was then named Australia Day Council volunteer of the year in January.

He said what kept him going over the years was seeing the success the local organisation produced.

"My biggest thing was it works - I like to belong to things that you can see the progress,” Mr Steffens said.

"I've seen the progress and I've seen how it's working, and the results are what keeps me going.”

The Lockyer Valley Area Committee received several awards during the night, including an achievement award for their work.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald and Laidley fire fighter Ben Millis also received 25 and five year service awards respectively.

Jim McDonald said while no one became involved in community groups seeking recognition, it was great feeling to be recognised for the hard volunteers put in.

"Crime stoppers is extremely worth while - it's an honour to have been involved with such good people for a such a long time,” Mr McDonald said.

Mr Steffens encouraged more people to get involved with community groups and said they were needed now more than ever.