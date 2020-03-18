Steep decline in bull ride drink drivers positive: police

POSITIVE: A reduction in drink-driver numbers at the most recent Mulga Bullride has been welcomed by police.

POSITIVE: A reduction in drink-driver numbers at the most recent Mulga Bullride has been welcomed by police. Dominic Elsome

A STEEP reduction in drink drivers has left police feeling positive following the weekend's Mulga Bull Ride.

Laidley Police conducted a major operation targeting attendees leaving the event and detected just 10 drink-drivers and two drug-drivers.

Officer-in-charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim was pleased to see the rates of drink-driver were down "yet again".

"That's down significantly - if you look at this time last year there was probably three times that many," Sen Sgt Draheim said.

The range of the readings was also down, with nine of the 10 readings in the low range.

"Which means people essentially appear to be trying to do the right thing," he said.

"They just need to be more patient and wait a bit longer."

He was pleased the message seemed to finally be sinking in.

Less positive however was three assaults that occurred on the night.

While they didn't occur at the hotel, police believed they were related to the vents.

More worryingly, two involved juveniles.

"All of the people involved in the assaults had consumed alcohol - that's a little concerning," he said.

Police also detected three unlicensed drivers on the night.

Sen Sgt Draheim warned the police would be out in force at the next bull ride was well, and would be targeting anti-social behaviour.