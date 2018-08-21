Menu
Steals water, pulls knife: Bizarre Asian restaurant robbery

Sarah Barnham
by
21st Aug 2018 7:29 AM

A 45-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested after the break and enter of a Coast restaurant early this morning.

Just after midnight police were called to an Asian restaurant on Ann St at Nambour where a man had smashed a window and stole two bottles of water from inside.

Police said when another man approached the offender and confronted him, the offender pulled out a knife and threatened him before running away.

Police found the man and took him into custody.

He was charged with enter premises to commit an indictable offence, possession of a knife and robbery whilst armed.

He will appear at Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

