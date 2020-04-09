STAY HOME: Region’s cops warn travellers they will be caught

Laidley Police officer in charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim is warning residents to leave the car, and themselves, at home this Easter weekend. Picture: Dominic Elsome

ANYONE planning to make a “great escape” to the Laidley region these Easter holidays can expect a rude shock from the region’s police.

Laidley Police officer in charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim told the Gatton Star extra officers had been rostered on across the long weekend, targeting those breaching stay-at-home orders.

“We’ve got two staff at least every day who will be doing compliance checks with regards to Covid-19 and traffic work,” Sen Sgt Draheim said.

Police will be patrolling the region and conducting normal traffic operations as well, starting from Thursday evening.

Laidley’s top cop said while most of the populace had been obeying new social distancing rules, there had been some rule breakers.

“We’ve had a few issues – we haven’t issued any infringement notices yet but we have given some directions for people to go home,” he said.

“We have had a couple of people who have had to be told more than once, and they have been warned they will be fined if caught again.”

Sen Sgt Draheim said the biggest issue had been people bumping into friends or acquaintances during shopping trips and sitting down for a chat.

In Gatton, the situation is similar.

Gatton Police officer in charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said police were ready to adapt to any change in traditional Easter policing, including conducting checks on anyone meant to be in self isolation.

“We’ve done about a dozen so far and have had no issues,” Snr Sgt Browne said.

“These are generally people who have arrived from interstate or overseas, not people with Covid-19.”

Snr Sgt Browne said while he expected considerably less traffic on the roads this Easter period there were concerns the number of domestic disputes could escalate.

“There is a possibility there will be a rise in disputes and disturbances with people getting frustrated,” he said.

“I suppose like much of the population it is a wait-and-see approach but we have contingencies in place.”

In the Somerset, Toogoolawah Police officer in charge Senior Sergeant John Cumner said police would be maintaining a presence around popular attractions.

“We are hoping that the community respect the intent of the directions – that is to stay at home unless necessary – and not try to find loopholes in order for them to travel or roam around,” Snr Sgt Cumner said.