Stay fire safe this winter

TRAGEDY: Recent fires, like the one pictured at Laidley, are a reminder for residents to stay safe this winter.

TRAGEDY: Recent fires, like the one pictured at Laidley, are a reminder for residents to stay safe this winter. Dominic Elsome

RECENT fires are a timely reminder to not be complacent about fire safety.

QFES Area Commander for Lockyer and Somerset, Ross Mutzelburg, said the recent spate of house fires in the Lockyer Valley was a reminder for residents to take fire safety seriously.

"We all think it'll never happen to us but you don't know, fire doesn't choose who it's going to look for,” Mr Mutzelburg said.

He said coming into the start of winter, residents would be reaching for their heaters and electric blankets and now was the time to be checking these items for damage or faults.

"This is the time of year people start dragging their heaters out and turning them on, and they might be full of dust and things like that,” he said.

Due to the historic nature of many of the homes in the area, once fires start, they are more difficult to control.

"They'll burn really quickly, they're old buildings, the timber is very, very dry and the fire just spreads rapidly,” Mr Mutzelburg said.

Check that smoke alarms work, that everyone knows evacuation plans, and have more than one way out.