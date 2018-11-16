Menu
Steven McKewan from Reptile world brown snake.
Stay calm, limit movement and call 000

Meg Bolton
by
16th Nov 2018 6:07 PM

LOCKYER Valley residents are being urged to avoid long grass and other reptile- prone areas this snake season.

The Queensland Ambulance Service issued the warning after an increase in temperatures had caused snakes sightings and bites to be on the rise.

Gatton Ambulance Station officer in charge Trudy Stone said snake bite prevention was better than having to find a cure.

"We try to get people to avoid walking through areas with long grass and if they do then they've got access to a high compression bandage,” Miss Stone said.

Eight people in the West Moreton area had been treated for snake bites but a QAS spokesperson said the number was not unusual for this time of year.

Miss Stone said red-bellied black snakes and brown snakes were the major concerns for the area.

"Not all snake bite signs are visible sometimes they include puncture marks, bleeding or scratches,” she said.

"If in doubt call 000, remain calm, do not move the patient ... and if you have a compression bandage apply it.”

