Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
MORE RAIN? As the BOM forecast showed a slow-moving storm approaching Withcott, one woman crossed her fingers and hoped not to jinx it.
MORE RAIN? As the BOM forecast showed a slow-moving storm approaching Withcott, one woman crossed her fingers and hoped not to jinx it.
Weather

Stationary storms deliver good drop to Withcott properties

Ebony Graveur
11th Dec 2019 12:00 PM

YESTERDAY’S heavy rainfall in Withcott could repeat itself this afternoon and its possible rain will fall as far south as Warwick, the Bureau has said.

For one Withcott home owner, the rainfall meant a day or two of reprive from using greywater to care for her trees.

“I just checked my rain gauge and came back with the biggest smile on my face,” Louise Neagle said.

The owner of Maydennison Cakes and Crafts watched the Bureau of Meteorology website yesterday afternoon as the promise of rain grew nearer.

Mrs Neagle said living at the bottom of the Toowoomba Range meant she often missed out on rain.

But this morning the gauge confirmed her property had received 19mm of rain from a short storm last night.

“It has been absolutely months but the storm came up from the south,” Ms Neagle said.

“I was watching the BOM site and I was sitting here with crossed fingers thinking ‘don’t say anything, don’t jinx it’,” she said.

“And it started to rain and I looked at the site and saw it was slow-moving and saw we would get some decent rain out of this.”

With numerous native trees in her yard and a hungry wallaby population, Ms Neagle has found it tricky to choose how to use her limited supply of water.

“It’s been a case of do I put the greywater on the grass to give some green pickings to the wallaby population, or do I save my trees? And the wallabies have been winning,” she said.

It was 6.44pm when the rain began to fall at the property and despite being heavy, it had wrapped up by 7.20pm.

BOM meteorologist Sam Campbell said the official gauge showed rainfall of 38mm in Withcott and 27mm in Gorman’s Gap.

“What we saw yesterday was really slow-moving thunderstorms in the area,” Mr Campbell said.

“The storms sat for one to two hours, which is why we saw better accumulations and the consequence of that was very heavy storms, but localised.”

Mr Campbell said just 10 kilometres in any direction would have received much less rain, if any.

The chance for another heavy dose of rain could be on the cards this afternoon.

“It could be similar today as we do have the chance again of slow-moving thunderstorms in the area,” Mr Campbell said.

bom bureau of metereology withcott withcott rain
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1400 fine for Lockyer Valley road menace

        premium_icon $1400 fine for Lockyer Valley road menace

        News Facing court on four new traffic charges, one 25yo man found out the hard way using fake number plates could only make matters worse

        Calls for local vendors at Wivenhoe Dam

        premium_icon Calls for local vendors at Wivenhoe Dam

        News Local food vans and coffee connoisseurs could soon be operating at Cormorant Bay...

        Crime spike has cops urging for neighbourhoods to use CCTV

        premium_icon Crime spike has cops urging for neighbourhoods to use CCTV

        News Police push for security camera usage following a rise in crime in the Somerset...

        How to boost your chances of taking home a ham this Christmas

        premium_icon How to boost your chances of taking home a ham this...

        News Planning on trying your luck on the ham wheel – here’s the secrets to boosting your...