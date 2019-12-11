Stationary storms deliver good drop to Withcott properties

MORE RAIN? As the BOM forecast showed a slow-moving storm approaching Withcott, one woman crossed her fingers and hoped not to jinx it.

YESTERDAY’S heavy rainfall in Withcott could repeat itself this afternoon and its possible rain will fall as far south as Warwick, the Bureau has said.

For one Withcott home owner, the rainfall meant a day or two of reprive from using greywater to care for her trees.

“I just checked my rain gauge and came back with the biggest smile on my face,” Louise Neagle said.

The owner of Maydennison Cakes and Crafts watched the Bureau of Meteorology website yesterday afternoon as the promise of rain grew nearer.

Mrs Neagle said living at the bottom of the Toowoomba Range meant she often missed out on rain.

But this morning the gauge confirmed her property had received 19mm of rain from a short storm last night.

“It has been absolutely months but the storm came up from the south,” Ms Neagle said.

“I was watching the BOM site and I was sitting here with crossed fingers thinking ‘don’t say anything, don’t jinx it’,” she said.

“And it started to rain and I looked at the site and saw it was slow-moving and saw we would get some decent rain out of this.”

With numerous native trees in her yard and a hungry wallaby population, Ms Neagle has found it tricky to choose how to use her limited supply of water.

“It’s been a case of do I put the greywater on the grass to give some green pickings to the wallaby population, or do I save my trees? And the wallabies have been winning,” she said.

It was 6.44pm when the rain began to fall at the property and despite being heavy, it had wrapped up by 7.20pm.

BOM meteorologist Sam Campbell said the official gauge showed rainfall of 38mm in Withcott and 27mm in Gorman’s Gap.

“What we saw yesterday was really slow-moving thunderstorms in the area,” Mr Campbell said.

“The storms sat for one to two hours, which is why we saw better accumulations and the consequence of that was very heavy storms, but localised.”

Mr Campbell said just 10 kilometres in any direction would have received much less rain, if any.

The chance for another heavy dose of rain could be on the cards this afternoon.

“It could be similar today as we do have the chance again of slow-moving thunderstorms in the area,” Mr Campbell said.