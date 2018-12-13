Station calls on new recruit for support

HERE TO HELP: Anna Semple is the new administration officer at the Helidon Police Station.

HERE TO HELP: Anna Semple is the new administration officer at the Helidon Police Station. Meg Bolton

EVERY Tuesday, residents in Helidon and the surrounding community can expect their calls to the police station to be answered almost immediately thanks to a new administrative officer.

Anna Semple was employed in the part-time position to provide a helping hand at the two-man station by answering inquiries from 8am to 4pm on a weekly basis.

Mrs Semple said she was looking forward to providing assistance to both the police officers and the community.

With a community to patrol and people to keep safe, picking up the telephone can often be impossible for the officers but on Tuesdays Mrs Semple will help carry the load.

"If it's something that needs to be dealt with right away I can contact them if they happen to be out of the station,” she said.

Mrs Semple will also be available to help with general inquires, traffic incidents, lost and found, weapon licencing paperwork and general administrative duties.

With 10 years of experience volunteering at the Gatton Police Station, Mrs Semple was confident she would be able to provide assistance to the community.

Her experience included working at the court house, transcribing, and working as the treasurer and secretary of the Liquor Industry Action Group in the Lockyer Valley.

Mrs Semple said her present role allowed her to play a small part of a vital role in the community.

"A police officer's job is to be out there in the community and if they're stuck doing administration work they're not being used to their full capacity,” Mrs Semple said.

"They do a job that nobody else wants to do and they're out they're putting their lives on the line every day and they need all the help they can get.

"If I can take a little bit of work off their shoulders its fortunate for them and fortunate for me.”

Senior Sergeant Sam Ritchie said their newest employee would be a great benefit to the community.

"They (community members) will be able to come in on a Tuesday, knowing that there will be a staff member here to help,” Snr-Sgt Ritchie said.

Snr-Sgt Ritchie hoped the new role would assist in providing a greater client service for the community.