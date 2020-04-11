Menu
Queensland’s confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have risen by nine overnight, taking the total to 974.
Health

State’s virus cases inch closer to 1000

by Janelle Miles & AAP
11th Apr 2020 11:47 AM

QUEENSLAND'S confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have risen by nine overnight, taking the total to 974.

This represents a rise in infections of less than 1 per cent.

Health Minister Steven Miles says just 77 people in the past seven days have tested positive to coronavirus in Queensland.

Twenty-eight patients remain in hospital, including 12 in intensive care.

"We did 2149 tests overnight, considering that number of positive is just nine, that is a positive testing rate of just 0.42 over the last 24 hours, incredibly low by global standards," Mr Miles said.

"That is because of our social distancing efforts, they are working.

"We need to keep them up."

Mr Miles said about a third of those who had contracted the virus in Queensland had recovered.

He also said restrictions were likely to be reviewed at the end of the month.

Originally published as State's virus cases inch closer to 1000

coronavirus economy editors picks health politics

